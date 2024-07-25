Genie Bouchard Dons Swimsuit Bottoms for Tennis Practice in Saint-Tropez
While most of us typically opt for athleisure when we hit the tennis court for an afternoon of casual play, Genie Bouchard is not like the rest of us. The Canadian athlete recently hit the grass courts in Saint-Tropez for a training session in a New Balance T-shirt and a pair of colorful swimsuit bottoms.
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old pro tennis player shared a trio of images and video with her Instagram followers of her recent sweat sesh. Bouchard stood before the camera in her aforementioned casual garb, which she accessorized with a white New Balance visor and a pair of white tennis shoes, as she held a racket in her right hand. On the second slide, Bouchard offered up a video clip of herself in action, while the two-time SI Swimsuit model also featured a mid-swing pic in the final slide.
“tennis in st tropez,” she captioned her post simply.
Plenty of Bouchard’s 2.3 million followers chimed in to the comments section with feedback.
“Looking fab 🌞🌺🌴,” twin sister Beatrice Bouchard wrote.
“Good form Genie 👍😊,” someone else cheered.
“This fit is everything😍,” another person added.
Meanwhile, others tagged American tennis player Sam Querrey in the comments. In late June, when Bouchard shared an Instagram carousel of herself completing yard work in a bikini, Querrey, 36, playfully recreated the photos in a post of his own.
The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up has been enjoying some R&R along the French Riviera, sharing snippets of her daytime and nighttime adventures on her Instagram story, both on and off the tennis court.