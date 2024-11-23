Georgina Burke Flaunts Stunning Blue Eyes With Soft Glam, Fall Outfits Photo Dump
Georgina Burke is the queen of mirror selfies (and videos) and she’s not shy to admit when she looks good. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for back-to-back features in Barbados in 2022 and Puerto Rico in 2023, took to Instagram to share all that she‘s been up to over the past few weeks. The Australia native who now splits time between her hometown in Brisbane and New York City took full advantage of Instagram’s new extended carousel update and shared tons of pics showing off her flawless glam and gorgeous bombshell blonde locks.
“It’s me and me and me and me and me! First and second hair and make up by @aprilladynyc,” she captioned the Nov. 20 post. In the cover slide, Burke rocked a simple fresh face featuring a glowy base, feathered brows, taupe eyeshadow, wispy lashes, peach blush and a glossy natural lip. Her medium-length hair was styled into loose, effortless waves that cascaded around her neck and shoulder perfectly. She tagged makeup artist and hair stylist April Greaves Dourneau.
In the following video, Burke gave an up-close look at her glam and clear skin as she sat on an outdoor balcony with her hair pulled back into a tousled bun. In the next slide, she snapped a mirror selfie on her way out the door, wearing a black sherpa collar jacket, blue jeans and oversized glasses. And, in another slide, she donned a quintessential NYC black pea coat, while in a separate one, she wore a khaki trench coat while sporting blue eye patches and holding a duffle back. In one photo, she posed in an elevator wearing a chunky navy blue turtleneck and washed black wide-leg jeans.
We’re totally loving all the fall and winter outfit inspo!
“Gorge as always🔥,” Roslyn Griner commented.
“And ME!!!❤️,” Riad Azar added.
“❤️you!!” Mary Floyd wrote.
The entrepreneur, who is the founder of swimwear and faux tanning brand Burke NYC, first began modeling at the age of 17 when she moved to London to pursue a career full-time. Today she’s a staple in Ralph Lauren’s swim campaigns, Clarins Beauty marketing and the face of Seafolly Swim.
Burke is constantly using her platform to advocate for size diversity in the modeling and fashion industries and to share her experiences so young models don’t face the same discrepancies and challenges she did when starting out.
“Never stop being who you are. Authenticity is key. I lost myself for a few years being surrounded by people who did not have my best interest at heart. Until I regained my confidence and valued myself for me again, I wasn’t in a great place mentally or physically,” she candidly shared as her best advice. “So to my community, be true to yourself, surround yourself with others who support you, and be confident; you are beautiful as you are. Your journey to self acceptance is a long one and there are no shortcuts. I think being the best version of yourself involves surrounding yourself with good people, at least it’s what works for me.”