Get Glowing With SI Swimsuit Cover Model Alix Earle and Hawaiian Tropic

Have you ever wanted to glow like an SI Swimsuit model? Now is your chance, as 2026 cover star Alix Earle’s new collaboration with Hawaiian Tropic will have you feeling yourself in no time.

Applying SPF is no chore, thanks to the flirty and fun dance routine choreographed by Robbie Blue, which Earle performs in a brand-new music video set to “I Touch Myself” by Divinyls. As the runner-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, the 25-year-old New Jersey native brought her moves to set in Los Angeles, where she proved the Hawaiian Tropic partnership was a natural fit.

“This campaign combines everything I love—dance, confidence and not taking yourself too seriously,” Earle, who posed for this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana, says of teaming up with the sunscreen brand for the second summer in a row. “Hawaiian Tropic turned SPF into a whole vibe, and getting to bring that to life through movement was such a dream. It’s fun, it’s flirty and it’s the kind of energy I want to live in all summer.”

In the music video, below, Earle and several other women dance around beneath the sun while applying their favorite Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen products. In addition to the music video, Earle, Blue and assistant choreographer Lucas Debiasi assembled a dance tutorial so viewers can learn the moves and get their glowiest skin ever with Hawaiian Tropic products all summer long.

When the campaign was teased on the brand’s Instagram account earlier this week, featuring a glimpse of Earle in an itty-bitty pink bikini at the very end, plenty of fans jumped into the comments section to share their excitement.

“Oooooooo can’t wait!!!! 🩷,” one follower cheered.

“This is THE move,” someone else applauded.

“Hawaiian tropic THE hot girl brand,” one comment read.

As the official sunscreen partner of SI Swimsuit 2026, fans can expect Hawaiian Tropic activations at Social Club events in New York City this weekend, as well as full integration into our Swim Week runway show in Miami later this month. Shop Hawaiian Tropic’s full lineup of products here, including up to 80-minute water-resistant SPF with broad UVA/UVB protection, all with an iconic tropical scent.

The brand’s Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion Sunscreen with SPF 30 ($9.99), as seen in the music video with Earle, is an SI Swimsuit beach bag staple for its lightweight feel and ability to blend beautifully across a variety of skin tones.