Gisele Bündchen Is Absolutely Glowing in Bikini Baby Bump Video With Message About Happiness
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen radiated happiness and serenity as she shared a breathtaking nature-filled video. The 43-year-old, long admired for her timeless beauty and dedication to wellness, stunned in a two-piece as she strolled along the sandy shore, proudly flaunting her fit figure and washboard abs baby bump.
Other clips captured her twirling on the beach, watching birds soar in the sky, meditating in a grassy field, standing before a waterfall, cradling her bump at sunset, hugging a tree and more peaceful, heartfelt moments. The video was set to a powerful audio message about joy and the beauty of embracing life’s beauty and changes.
“You’re going to realize it one day that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those who came before you. It was never about being like the others. One day, you’re going to see it. That happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go. Happiness was always about being kind of yourself. It was always about embracing the person you were becoming,” the inspiring audio from Nate Broskii said. “One day you will understand that happiness was always about learning how to live with yourself, that your happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you’ll realize that true happiness comes from within, and no external factors can define it. It was always about you.”
The intimate post offered a glimpse into the Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul cookbook author’s excitement for this new chapter, as she beamed with maternal bliss while basking in the golden glow of the sun.
“Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏,” the Brazil native captioned the post shared with her 23.2 million followers.
The soon-to-be mom of three, who shares Benjamin and Vivian with ex-husband Tom Brady, is expecting her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, as reported in October. The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2022 when they were spotted on vacation in Costa Rica.
As she ushered in the new year earlier this month, Bündchen was sure to reflect on all the good things that came in 2024, also writing on Instagram, “We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create. May you choose to nurture your energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion—for yourself and for others.”