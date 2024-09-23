Gisele Bündchen’s Summer Included Animal Print Swimwear and Horseback Riding at Sunset
Gisele Bündchen is wrapping up the best summer ever. The Brazilian supermodel just gave her 22.9 million Instagram followers a sneak peek into her life and what she’s been up to for the past few months, including a trip to the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park in her home country. Her seasonal recap post featured delicious granola-topped açaí bowls, spending time outdoors with her dog, tropical vacation hugs from her daughter, paddle boarding, homemade chocolate-covered strawberries, sand dunes and more.
In the cover snap, which looks straight out of a western movie or Pinterest board, the mom of two, who shares her kids Benjamin and Vivian with ex-husband and NFL star Tom Brady, was photographed from behind while horseback riding into the sunset. She donned light blue skinny jeans, a white muscle tank, New Balance sneakers and a cowboy hat.
In another slide, the 44-year-old, who is dating Miami-based Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, donned an itty-bitty trendy leopard print string bikini as she snapped a mirror selfie and showed off her sculpted figure and washboard abs.
Animal print has clearly made its mark this year, especially in the form of swimwear for summer 2024. Everyone from Melissa Wood-Tepperberg and Heidi Klum to Chloe Bailey and Paris Hilton has rocked the fad. And, it seems like the pattern is set to continue through to fall fashion.
“Best of summer! ☀️,” Bündchen captioned the Sept. 22 carousel. The former Victoria‘s Secret Angel is clearly loving Instagram’s new update allowing posts to feature more than 10 images, and we’re grateful for it.