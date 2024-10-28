Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Gisele Bündchen's bunch is about to get a little bigger, multiple outlets reported today. The Brazilian supermodel, who is best known for her long run as an iconic Victoria‘s Secret Angel from 1999 until 2006, is expecting her third child, and first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The 44-year-old is already a mom to 14-year-old son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband and retired NFL legend Tom Brady.
Bündchen and the jiu-jitsu trainer first sparked romance rumors in late 2022, after being spotted together on vacation with the kids in Costa Rica, months after her divorce from the 47-year-old New England Patriots star was finalized. She and Valente began formally dating in summer 2023 and made their first public appearance as a couple in March 2024 at the launch of her New York Times best-selling cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul.
“Being a mom is the best, sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this year, in a heartfelt tribute to her late mother Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away this January at the age of 75. “She use to say: ‘Children are forever. You will always be concerned and wanting to protect them, it doesn’t matter their age.’”
According to People, a source close to the couple, who live in Miami now, revealed that the two are elated about this new chapter of life and looking forward to “creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”
When Valente and Bündchen were first spotted together and fans suspected they were dating, rumors circulated that she may have cheated on Brady with her now-boyfriend. The repeat Vogue cover star was quick to shut down internet trolls, addressing the comments in a New York Times interview in March 2024.
“That is a lie. This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” the 2011 Harvard Medical School Global Citizen Award-winner candidly said. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”