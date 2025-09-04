Gleb Savchenko Kicks Off ‘DWTS’ Season 34 With a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Brooks Nader
Gleb Savchenko appears to be throwing shade towards his ex-girlfriend and former dance partner, Brooks Nader, ahead of the upcoming season (and 20th anniversary) of Dancing With the Stars. The professional dancer’s comments follow their split in April 2025.
During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Savchenko was asked what he was most looking forward to in the approaching installment. He replied that, with his new partner Hilaria Baldwin, he’s anticipating not having to pick up where his partner lacks on the dance floor.
Savchenko’s comments
“I’m most looking forward to just enjoying work and dance,” the 41-year-old shared. “Finally, I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, ‘Okay, let me just hide all of your minuses and bring out the pluses.’”
He went on, adding, “We can actually go out there and create something. I can create something that will hopefully be an incredible routine and tell the story through dance. That’s what I’m all about, and that’s what Hilaria brings to the floor.”
He also noted how he prefers his craft to be drama-free, appreciating how Baldwin wants to dance and only dance: “We have the same goal, same vision. Zero drama.”
Nader’s claims that Savchenko cheated
The Russian dancer’s potential dig at the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover model comes not too long after the August 2025 premiere of Nader’s reality show, Love Thy Nader, where shocking details surrounding their breakup were made public.
In the 2025 reality title, Nader and her sisters were appalled to find out that Savchenko was allegedly stepping out on his relationship to talk to other girls, as well as planning sexual escapades to engage in while on his New York visit. A look through his phone is how Nader allegedly discovered the infidelity. However, Savchenko has since denied this claim.
“I’m not a cheater,” he told E! News earlier this year. “I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f**kboy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”
Savchenko and Nader’s romance began on the dancing competition series. The two were on-again, off-again during the one year they dated, with Savchenko being the one to call it quits the first time in October 2024 and Nader breaking things off months later in April 2025.