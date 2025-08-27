Brooks Nader and Sisters Dish About ‘Love Thy Nader’ Season 1
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and siblings Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane discuss Love Thy Nader, their new reality series that sees them navigate life and love in New York City. Stream Season 1 on Hulu now.
TRANSCRIPT
Each of us represents a different struggle or success in your early twenties in New York.
People don’t realize how different the life we grew up with is.
They did a really great job, our producers, of making us feel comfortable to be our true, authentic self, so I think that helped.
A lot of tea spilled.
I wore some really ugly outfits. Yeah, really my, my outfit choices, probably my deepest regret of the year. Good thing you can fix that, babe. Season 2 I’m gonna be stylin’ and wildin’.
I think we all learned new communication skills with each other because we were all in a house, very close quarters, still are, living together. Still are. But I also think, I will say that I got to know how they feel about me. When I watched it back in the interviews in confessionals, I’m like, oh, oh, that’s how you feel. Tell me how you really feel.
I can say the same thing. I had no idea you guys all thought I was insane. I mean, I think everyone knows that about you. We’re learning a lot about each other doing this press junket, actually.