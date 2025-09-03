Swimsuit

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast Announced, Including Multiple SI Swimsuit Models

Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles join a group of familiar faces for the new season of the beloved reality series.

Natalie Zamora

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 contestant Alix Earle
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 contestant Alix Earle / Disney, Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s almost time for the fall TV season as some of our favorite shows return. Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re particularly obsessed with Dancing With the Stars, and yes, we’re a little biased. Multiple brand models have competed on the ABC reality series, including last season’s Ilona Maher and Brooks Nader.

There’s just nothing more fun than cheering on SI Swimsuit models as they develop their dancing skills alongside a professional, week after week. And fortunately, we’ll get to do that again this time around. For Season 34, two-time brand star Alix Earle was one of the first contestants announced earlier this year.

GMA announcement

This morning, ABC announced the full lineup of celebrities for DWTS on Good Morning America, and we’ve got the scoop right here.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The first new addition to the DWTS Season 34 cast this morning is none other than Olympic gymnast—and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl—Jordan Chiles!

It had been rumored that this impressive athlete and bestselling author would be joining the season, and we’re so glad it turned out to be true. While speaking on GMA this morning, she admitted that training for the competition show was harder than training for the Olympics. She will be partnered with Ezra Sosa.

For Chiles’s SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, she traveled to Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed for Ben Horton’s lens. She also went viral for her gymnastics skills on the brand’s runway show in Miami during Swim Week earlier this year.

Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman / Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

The former child actor turned musician, 54, is best known for roles in iconic films like The Goonies. He’s in good hands this season of DWTS, getting partnered with last year’s winner, Jenna Johnson.

Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui
Lauren Jauregui / Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter is best known for being part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, who were formed on The X Factor. Her most recent EP, In Between, was released in 2023. On DWTS, she will be dancing with pro Brandon Armstrong.

Scott Hoying

Scott Hoying
Scott Hoying / Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Like many of his competitors this season, Hoying knows a thing or two about performing as a member of the famous a cappella group Pentatonix. The 33-year-old is set to partner with Rylee Arnold on this season of DWTS.

Andy Richter

Andy Richter
Andy Richter / Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

This hilarious actor and writer is stepping onto the stage once more, but this time for something totally new. Richter, 58, is best known for his role as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on his talk shows The Tonight Show and Conan. On DWTS, he will be dancing with pro Emma Slater.

Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix / Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images

The 54-year-old actress, best known for roles in The Parent Trap, Superstar and most recently Freakier Friday, will dance with Alan Bersten this season.

Baron Davis

Baron Davis
Baron Davis / Leon Bennett/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a season of Dancing With the Stars without an athlete, and this former NBA star is taking on that part. Davis, 46, is a two-time NBA All-Star, retiring in 2016. He will be dancing with Britt Stewart this season.

Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin / John Nacion/Getty Images

After being heavily rumored to be joining the cast, Baldwin, 41, took the stage on GMA today. The yoga instructor and author is married to Alec Baldwin, and the two star in their own TLC reality show, The Baldwins, which premiered in Feb. 2025. She will be partnered up with Gleb Savchenko.

Dylan Efron

Dylan Efron
Dylan Efron / Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

The younger brother of Zac Efron rose to fame in recent years on social media, becoming an influencer and then competing on The Traitors Season 3. The 33-year-old is partnered with Daniella Karagach on DWTS—and no, his older bro didn’t give him any advice.

Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel
Danielle Fishel / Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The final celebrity announced on GMA today is one close to millennials’ hearts, best known for her role as Topanga in Boy Meets World. The 44-year-old continues to act, reprising her iconic role in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, and has hosted various series. She will dance with pro Pasha Pashkov.

Previously announced stars

Alix Earle

Alix Earle at the ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ New York premiere
Alix Earle at the ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ New York premiere / John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

In May, Earle, 24, was a guest on GMA to announce she’d be joining the new season of DWTS. The New Jersey native rose to fame through social media, amassing a large following on TikTok and Instagram for her candid updates on her everyday life, including her acne journey.

In 2024, she made history as SI Swimsuit’s first digital cover model with a fabulous photo shoot in Miami, Fla., and she returned this year with another breathtaking feature, this time from Jamaica. Also this year, she made her SI Swimsuit Runway Show comeback in Miami, Fla., during Swim Week.

It was announced this morning that her partner on DWTS is Val Chmerkovskiy!

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin at The TikTok Awards 2024
Robert Irwin at The TikTok Awards 2024 / Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Earning the special spot as the first contestant announced for Season 34, Irwin got to share the exciting news back in April. The 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin has made a name for himself in reality TV already, most notably co-hosting I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

Like his father, the Australia native is also involved in animal conservation and wildlife.

Today, we learned that Irwin will be paired with pro Witney Carson on DWTS.

Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck

Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’
Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ / Disney/Fred Hayes

In July, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck were announced as part of the cast for DWTS Season 34. The two influencers, who rose to social media fame through #MomTok content, have an impressive five million followers combined on TikTok alone.

Affleck will dance with the show’s newest pro, Jan Ravnik, while Leavitt is partnered up with Mark Ballas.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

