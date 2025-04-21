These Gorgeous SI Swimsuit Throwback Photos of Ellie Thumann Belong on Your Explore Page
Temperatures are finally starting to get warmer across the country, and we’re officially feeling like we’re getting closer to summer. If you’ve been counting down the days like we have, you’re probably in need of major warm-weather inspiration. From mood boards to shopping lists, there’s no such thing as too much summer inspo. Allow these gorgeous throwbacks of Ellie Thumann to point you in the right direction:
If desert glam is your inspo for this summer, look no further than Thumann’s SI Swimsuit debut from 2023. Posing for Derek Kettela’s lens in Puerto Rico, the content creator looked like a Western goddess while wearing denim against the gorgeous beach backdrop.
It’s hard to believe this photo shoot was two years ago already, but it’s one we frequently go back to whenever we’re looking for cowgirl energy inspiration. We’re so obsessed with this simple yet unique bikini with blue and brown patching and suede strings.
“I’m very proud of myself because [modeling] can be a very intimidating, vulnerable thing, but everyone’s made me feel very comfortable and very confident in myself and [are] reminding me why I’m here,” she stated while on location. “And it just means a lot to just have amazing people that are making me feel so good.”
It wouldn’t be a cowgirl look without chaps, and you already know Thumann rocked those during her rookie shoot. We can’t get enough of this aesthetic, which is still very much on trend this year.
Thumann’s rookie shoot was truly unforgettable, one that served as a point of pride for the internet influencer. “Feeling strong and healthy is most important to me inside and out and mentally and physically, and I finally feel like that, and so I’m very proud to show that,” she also shared while on set in 2023.
She returned the following year for another beautiful feature, this time in Mexico. Allow these three stunning shots to transport you to the beach as you get ready for another exciting summer:
Going for a beach babe aesthetic this time around, Thumann posed for Yu Tsai in 2024 for the 60th anniversary issue. Looking like a total mermaid in seafoam green, the 23-year-old let her stunning blonde locks blow in the ocean breeze.
“I think Mexico is one of the most beautiful places that I have been blessed to have been able to explore,” she said while on set.
The YouTuber rocked a variety of different styles and colors for her Mexico photo shoot, and she undeniably brought her A-game with every pose. These bright hues should serve as inspiration for anyone traveling to a tropical location this summer, or for anyone who’s just planning on lounging by the pool to beat the heat. Seriously, an aesthetic like this one is perfect for just about any occasion.
The model, who has worked with big brands and names such as Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani and Marc Jacobs, showed off her cheeky side on the beach last year, making for stunning photos.
Whether you’re looking for a coastal cowgirl aesthetic or a classic vibrant, beachy vibe, you absolutely can’t go wrong taking a page out of Thumann’s book this summer.
Keep your eyes out for Thumann’s third consecutive SI Swimsuit feature when the 2025 magazine hits stands in May.