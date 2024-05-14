Ellie Thumann Shines on the Set of Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Mexico
This year marks Ellie Thumann’s second consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot. The popular YouTuber made her brand debut in 2023, traveling to Puerto Rico for a chic denim-themed photo shoot captured by photographer Derek Kettela.
She’s following up that first incredible photo shoot with yet another. For the 60th anniversary issue, the 22-year-old traveled to Mexico with a handful of other SI Swimsuit models to pose for photographer Yu Tsai.
View her 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
In a photo shoot styled after the swimsuit editorials from the 1980s, Thumann donned sporty—and some flashy—swimsuits and accessories, which complemented the beautiful blue waters of the coastal destination.
We weren’t the only ones impressed with the idyllic backdrop, either. The social media star herself couldn’t believe just how beautiful her sophomore SI Swimsuit set was.
“I think Mexico is one of the most beautiful places that I have been blessed to have been able to explore,” she remarked during photo shoot. “There is something about the greenery mixed with the clear blue ocean that is unlike any place I’ve ever been. I’ve met some of the kindest people who have taught me so much about the country and it’s hands-down on one of my favorite places I’ve been!”
Traveling to the tropical destination was somewhat of a dream come true for Thumann. And having her back for a second consecutive year was a dream come true for us at SI Swimsuit.
While choosing only a few favorite photos from her trip to Mexico wasn’t easy, we’ve managed to do just that. Below are some of the beautiful snaps from her 2024 photo shoot.