Hailey Bieber Shares Rare Peek of Baby Boy Jack Blues in November Recap With Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber is showing the world her new mom glow. The entrepreneur and husband Justin Bieber welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues, in August, and while the initial Instagram announcement featured a pic of their son’s sweet tiny little feet, the celebrity couple have been cautious about not sharing much more.
On Nov. 30, the 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on the 22nd, shared a sweet photo dump recapping her month. As the cover snap, she featured the most wholesome family photo of her and the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist all bundled up on a winter morning walk in Los Angeles. Hailey smiled brightly wearing a printed fur coat, Fila baseball cap and designer sunglasses and Jack was held close to her chest seated in a carrier wearing a navy blue teddy-trim hood. Justin, 30, beamed alongside his wife, rocking a gray black and white fuzzy sweatshirt and an added jacket layer.
The couple tied the knot in September 2019 after dating on and off for several years. The trio adorably dressed up as Kim Possible, Ron and Rufus for Halloween.
“November aka the best month of the year 🫶🏼🍁,” the Rhode Island native captioned the carousel shared with her 53.9 million followers.
She included tons of photos from behind the scenes moment of her skincare and cosmetics brand Rhode, including the signature viral phone case ($38), pocket blushes ($24), barrier butter ($38) and new limited-edition cinnamon roll peptide lip tint ($18). She showed off her flawless, hydrated skin in some chic mirror selfies, as well as her impeccable style. In one pic, Hailey flaunted her toned midriff as she kept warm in a cropped gray sweater with a white tee peeking out from below, low-rise black trousers, a light beige-brown coat and, of course, oval-shaped Miu Miu glasses.
In a later silly image, she captured her dog Oscar in the eyewear. In a separate slide the fashion icon sported mid-rise blue jeans, a white quarter-zip knit sweater and a chocolate corduroy blazer, accessorizing with a cozy ivory scarf wrapped around her head and a massive caramel suede tote bag.
In another snap, she displayed her several minimalist hand tattoos and cherry red manicure as she held a dirty martini.
“happy thanksgiving sissy poo❤️,” Amber Asaly commented.
“The prettiest November girl I ever did see 🤎,” Tatyana Lafata added.
“mama y papa 😍,” Avery Woods wrote.
“loveeee,” photographer Alfredo Flores chimed.