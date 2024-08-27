Hailey Clauson Embraces Bright Swimwear in These 5 Pics From Turks and Caicos
The year after her SI Swimsuit debut, Hailey Clauson traveled to Turks and Caicos with photographer James Macari for a vibrant waterfront photo shoot. The 29-year-old California native splashed through the waves and posed on the sand, earning herself one of three covers of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue. Model and body confidence activist Ashley Graham and pro wrestler and actress Ronda Rousey claimed the other two covers that year.
Clauson, who started modeling at the age of 13, was named a brand legend this year. She was featured on a group cover of the 60th anniversary issue following a photo shoot with 26 other SI Swimsuit icons in Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring.
“I’ve been modeling for 16 years now. For a long time, that was all I knew, all I did. And these last few years, I really ventured out into other avenues, exploring my creative side and my business side. I do creative direction with my boyfriend [now fiancé, Jullien Herrera], he does photography. So I’ve gone to the other side of the camera,” Clauson stated while on set this year of her career trajectory. “Also, I became a co-owner of Margaux the Agency, using all my good and bad experiences from being a model and being with lots of different agencies, and really wanting to make the changes that I've wanted to see in the industry. I think it really starts with the modeling agencies.”
In honor of Clauson’s continued success within the industry, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her SI Swimsuit cover feature in Turks and Caicos.