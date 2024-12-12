Hailey Clauson Serves Legs for Days in Moody Black and White Modeling Pics
We’re obsessed with how active SI Swimsuit legend Hailey Clauson has been on Instagram this week. The supermodel has shared not one, not two, but three stunning images reminding everyone she is in fact an industry veteran, eight-time brand star and former cover girl. On Dec. 10 she shared the most moody, edgy black and white image flaunting her long, lean legs, bold smolder and flawless posing skills.
She sat on the floor on a soft sheet with a white backdrop behind her. The 29-year-old, who will celebrate her next milestone birthday in March, donned a black high-neck bodysuit and black leather bomber jacket, with nothing but sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps on the bottom. Her long blonde locks were wavy, tousled and fell back on her neck and shoulders. Clauson looked off to the side with one hand on the ground and the other holding her head up.
“🖤🤍🖤,” The Los Angeles native and resident kept her caption super simple. She tagged photographer Alex Julius Cramer, makeup artist Miriam Nichterlein, Hairstylist Ashlee Rose and stylist Ashley Montague.
“I’m obsessed,” musician Pyper America commented.
Today, Clauson, who got engaged to longtime partner Jullien Herrera earlier this year, is the co-owner and creative director of boutique modeling agency, Margaux. Her goal is to take her decade-plus worth of experience in the industry and make the modeling and fashion spheres more accessible and fair.
“In the last five years, consumers have demanded more diversity. If you’re shopping, you need to see somebody who looks like you — that’s really important as a woman if you’re buying something online. Our agency has always been diverse, and it’s about finding people we find cool and interesting. We don’t have measurements on our website, and we don’t go by traditional standards. We hope that by us doing these things that other agencies will follow that path,” she shared. “I think it’s about having that little something extra. People are more open-minded to all different types of people, which is a nice feeling. It’s more about the person and what they bring to the table. Clients are more interested in who the person and what they are doing — they want somebody that is relatable. I’ve always wanted people to be proud of who they are and own every part of themselves. It’s cool to change the traditional beauty standards and make people realize how amazing they are and how much potential they have. We have a lot of people say they never thought they would be a model and now we’ve changed their lives. It’s cool to be a small part of the process.”