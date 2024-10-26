Hailey Clauson Proves Her Face Card Never Declines in New Floral Blue Dress Selfie
Hailey Clauson is reminding fans yet again that her face card never declines. She looked absolutely radiant and gorgeous in her latest Instagram selfie, flaunting her flawless skin and bold smize—she is, after all an SI Swimsuit legend.
The model, who has posed for the brand for eight separate years and starred on the cover of the 2016 issue after her photo shoot in Turks and Caicos with James Macari, donned a beautiful deep blue dress featuring delicate white floral details and spaghetti-thin straps. Her long blonde locks were as smooth and luscious as ever with soft curls while her striking green eyes mesmerized viewers.
Clauson’s selfie showed her lounging casually on a cozy couch. With her lips slightly pursed and her gaze strong, she exuded the kind of quiet confidence only a seasoned supermodel can. The Southern California native, who recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend and photographer Jullien Herrera, opted for a subtle, glowy glam look focused on enhancing her natural features, including feathered brows, wispy lashes just a hint of rosy blush on her cheeks and glossy peachy-nude lip.
In a few other snaps of her photo dump, she featured fellow franchise alum, Hannah Ferguson, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month. Both women posed for the issue in 2015, ’16 and ’17, and have remained close friends ever since.
“🦋💙🦋,” she captioned the Oct. 22 carousel with some cute emojis. In one slide, a mirror selfie, she donned a sweet pink and white gingham midi dress from Reformation, paired with matching cat-eye sunglasses.
Today, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of boutique modeling agency, Margaux. She hopes she can use her experience in the industry to help make it more accessible and inclusive for young women.
“The industry, in general, has changed a lot, and I've grown up a lot. Being on set as a young teenager compared to being on set as an adult is such a different experience. I’m way more mature and way more comfortable in my own skin, which makes a difference for me personally and for working with the clients, as well. It’s been 15 years in the industry and there are a lot of things that I didn’t like, [such as] how models were being treated or spoken to. And I think models just weren’t properly being educated that this is their business and given the right tools [to succeed],” Clauson explained. “[At Margaux] We take our time getting to know every single person we bring on and finding a specific path for their careers. I don’t like to put anybody in a box. I think everybody’s different and is going to go in a different direction. I’ve noticed in the past a lot of agencies have the same formula for everybody, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. I don’t think that’s a very modern way to manage somebody.”