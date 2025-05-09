Hailey Clauson Drops Stunning Throwback to Unforgettable SI Swimsuit Shoot in the Bahamas
Hailey Clauson is taking fans on a trip down memory lane with a gorgeous throwback to her 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in the Bahamas, and the moment perfectly captures her decade-long evolution with the iconic brand.
The brand Legend made her debut with the magazine in 2015, when she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii. Just one year later, she landed a coveted cover girl moment, posing for the front of the 2016 issue after a jaw-dropping shoot in Turks and Caicos with James Macari, joining the ranks of the franchise’s most memorable stars.
Over the years, the 30-year-old, who recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Julien Herrera, has traveled the globe with the SI Swimsuit team, bringing her signature charisma and timeless beauty to destinations like the Dominican Republic, Finland, Australia, Barbados and more.
“Throwback to shooting with @wattsupphoto in the Bahamas 🌴,” she captioned the mesmerizing up-close-and-personal image. She donned a vibrant blue string bikini by Selvaki and a fun, summery trucker hat that read “Bahamas” with lots of palm tree decals. Clauson showed off her supermodel smize, beach blonde waves and green eyes, as well as her natural glow, freckles and pout.
“Luv this,” Watts commented.
“LOVE!!! 💛💛💛,” makeup artist Jodie Boland chimed.
Last year, Clauson returned for the brand’s milestone 60th anniversary “Legends” photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
“It’s pretty cool. I can’t believe now I’m a Legend. It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine. I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine,” she reflected. “I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”
Clauson, who has been modeling for nearly two decades, is now also thriving behind the scenes, and using her platform for good. She’s the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique modeling agency based in Los Angeles. “Using all my good and bad experiences from being a model and being with lots of different agencies, and really wanting to make the changes that I've wanted to see in the industry—I think it really starts with the modeling agencies,” she continued.