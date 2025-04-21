Haley Cavinder Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring in Cute Bikini, Snapback Pics
Haley Cavinder is a soon-to-be wifey.
The former University of Miami basketball player—who has amassed 4.6 million followers (and counting) on her joint TikTok channel with her twin sister Hanna—has entered her fiancé era.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson popped the question to the collegiate star in Fort Myers, and the two displayed the evidence in a joint Instagram post soon after. Cavinder further celebrated the news with a sassy snapshot the day after, where the 24-year-old gave her 1 million followers a closer look at her shiny new ring on Instagram.
Sporting a cream tie-back bikini with gold hardware and a similar-hued cap to match, Cavinder put her ring front and center as she posed on a lounge chair. In the two-slide carousel, she also added plenty of jewelry to match, including stacked bracelets and rings on her opposite hand.
“!!!!!!! The RINGGG omgg,” fellow basketball content creator Carson Rooney complimented.
“slay,” SI Swimsuit model and former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne declared.
“FIANCE SHORTY,” Ferguson chimed in to hype up his girl.
“[It] was about day eight that I knew I was gonna marry her,” Ferguson said in a pre-proposal vlog shared to the Cavinder Twins Instagram account. “She makes me such a better man, and makes me so happy.”
Ferguson gushed about his future fiancé while sharing some of his favorite traits about her, including how she pushes him and values those around her. “She’s become my ‘why’ in everything I do,” Ferguson continued.
The announcement comes at the helm of Cavinder’s final basketball season with the Miami Hurricanes. The twins joined Miami for the 2022-23 season after playing three years at Fresno State.
In her fifth and final year, Haley Cavinder notched 18.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and started all 29 games for the Hurricanes. Her sister, Hanna, added 6.9 ppg and started every game alongside her.
In an Instagram post from March 11—when the Hurricanes closed their season with 14 wins and 15 losses—Haley stated, “It’s hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am.”
While we may not see the Cavinder twins on the court any longer, we’re excited to join them on the newest chapters of their journeys.
“My wombmate found her soulmate,” Hanna sweetly shared on Instagram. We are as ready as ever to see them embark on their next adventures.