Haley and Hanna Cavinder Look Back at ‘Unreal’ 2024 With SI Swimsuit Runway Debut, Other Accomplishments
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are celebrating an extraordinary 2024 filled with career-defining moments and a slew of inspiring accomplishments. The twin NCAA basketball players and digital content creators have become role models for young female athletes, showcasing their talent and entrepreneurial spirit across multiple ventures.
From dominating the court to captivating the runway, the Indiana natives reminded fans of the iconic moment they walked the catwalk for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach on Saturday, June 1 together, exuding confidence and poise. They also represented a diverse range of brand partnerships, including Under Armour, Ghost Energy, Slate Nutrition and their subscription-based platform, Passes, which earned them a dazzling billboard spotlight.
The carousel begins with the twins donning their iconic green Miami uniforms, showcasing their basketball roots, before transitioning into heartwarming snapshots of beach trips with friends, family vacations with their sisters and parents and even the moment they attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas.
“Here’s to 2025, thank you all for an unreal year🤍,” they captioned the carousel shared by their joint Instagram account.
The duo proved they’re more than basketball players when they threw the first pitch at the Miami Marlins baseball game, and showed they are so much more than elite athletes by launching their beauty brand, Hustle, which focuses on empowering women to feel confident. The women also spoke at the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in the fall.
Hanna and Haley have been at the forefront of the NIL movement since day one, using their platform to champion the growth of women’s sports. Reflecting on the evolution of the game during a past interview, Hanna shared her thoughts: “I think last year was awesome for the game. Seeing powerful athletes like Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese grow the game is a win-win for all athletes.” Haley echoed her sister’s sentiments, adding, “It shows that once you put women on television, people tune in. Women’s basketball is on the rise, and it’s about time women get the same love as men in this space.”
