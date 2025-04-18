Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson Look Totally Smitten in Dreamy New Proposal Pics
Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson are officially engaged! The NCAA basketball star and Dallas Cowboys tight end are headed for the altar—and their proposal photos are pure magic.
The pair, who were first publicly romantically linked in 2023, shared a joint Instagram post featuring stunning, dreamy snaps from their beachside engagement.
“the easiest love,” the fifth-year University of Miami athlete captioned the carousel. In the cover photo, the power couple shared a sweet kiss, with Ferguson’s arms wrapped tightly around Cavinder, 24. Her diamond sparkler caught the light, twinkling almost as brightly as her smile.
“These photographs and moments 😍 Congratulations beautiful people!!,” Sarah Jane commented.
“YAYYYYYYY!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Kamie Crawford chimed.
“fav ppl ever,” twin sister Hanna wrote.
“FIANCÉ SHORTY,” Kat Padgett chimed.
“So happy! Congratulations guys!!!!! ❤️,” Claire Kittle exclaimed.
The setting was nothing short of a fairytale. Ferguson, 26, popped the question on a sandy stretch of beach, where a floral installation stood elegantly in the background. From the moment he got down on one knee, Cavinder, walking toward him in a curve-hugging baby pink gown from Oh Polly, was visibly emotional. Her perfectly styled curly blonde updo and soft glam makeup completed the romantic look. The NFL player looked relaxed and beach-ready in a blue-and-white striped button-down and breezy white linen pants.
The rest of the photo dump features a glowing Cavinder showing off her oval-cut ring from every angle. The pair exchanged tender glances and giggles throughout, clearly savoring the moment as they embark on this next chapter together.
She posted a fun, sassy TikTok of the two of them lip-syncing along to Future’s “Low Life.” The clip begins with Ferguson mouthing the word “Sniper” on repeat, before Cavinder steps into the frame right as the next line—“Wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey, wifey”—hits. She throws her arms around her fiancé and subtly flashes her sparkly new bling.
The twins also filmed an Outfit of the Night video ahead of the proposal. Haley thought they were just heading to dinner, while Hanna, who was secretly in on the surprise, captioned the clip, “OOTN (my twin doesn’t know she’s getting engaged).”
From NIL pioneers and viral TikTok stars to now-fiancés, Cavinder and Ferguson have continued to charm fans both on and off the court and field. One thing’s for sure: this is a love story we’ll be following all the way to “I do.”