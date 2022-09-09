Here’s How to Attend New York Fashion Week 2022

New York Fashion Week is one of the most exciting times to be in New York City. Models, influencers, editors and designers take over the city for exclusive runway shows and seemingly never-ending parties. The style moments on the streets as everyone dresses their best to attend the events are beyond amazing. While the most prestigious ongoings aren’t generally open to the public, there are some presentations that anybody can walk on into.

Models walk during the finale at the Lela Rose fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Hudson Yards on September 09, 2022 in New York City. Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

When is New York Fashion Week 2022?

New York Fashion Week officially runs September 9-14, 2022, but some shows have gotten a jump on the proceedings and you can expect some to linger beyond as well.

Where is New York Fashion Week 2022?

Runway shows and parties happen all over New York City. If you’re not in New York, you can also catch streams of some shows online here.

How do I get tickets to New York Fashion Week 2022?

The biggest events of the season are invite only and reserved for fashion A-listers, industry members and press. There are, however, some shows and events open to the public that you can find here.

Are there swimwear designers at NYFW?

While there are some swimwear designers that participate in New York Fashion Week, the biggest runway event for swimwear happens in Miami in July. Check out highlights from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Miami Swim Week 2022 here. That being said, we look forward to catching shows at New York Fashion Week 2022 by designers like Laquan Smith and Gigi C who design swimwear and full clothing lines.