The Best From Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Weekend in Miami

Put Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, Miami and the W South Beach hotel together and you get quite a weekend.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit descended on South Beach this past weekend to take part in the annual Miami Swim Week festivities. The SI Swimsuit family took part in several activities with PARAISO Miami Beach over the course of the weekend, highlighted by a runway show from the W South Beach WET Pool on Saturday evening.

The SI Swim contingent started to arrive in Miami on Thursday. The fun began early Friday morning, when the models were fit for their runway looks and also took part in interviews with media from the W Hotel poolside bungalow.

Exclusive content from these interviews will be published over the next several weeks, though 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model Camille Kostek already provided us with a juicy tidbit of information.

Along with the interviews and fittings, the SI Swimsuit models took part in various events throughout the weekend. On Friday afternoon Brooks Nader, Georgina Burke, Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton attended an ALO gifting suite. Later that evening, ALO hosted a cocktail party with SI Swimsuit at the Edition Hotel.

Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders at the ALO cocktail party. Shane Drummond/BFA.com

Michaela McGrady and sister Hunter McGrady at the ALO cocktail party. Shane Drummond/BFA.com

While SI Swimsuit veterans attended the ALO cocktail party, the Swim Search finalists were back at W South Beach, mingling at a cookout at Irma’s.

On Saturday morning, the models got in one last workout before the big runway show. Austin co-hosted a workout class with Dogpound.

Katie Austin x Dogpound lead a workout on Saturday morning at the W South Beach. Tato Gomez

More interviews and fittings took place on Saturday, as well as a brunch and mixology class at the bungalow at W South Beach. Soon enough, it was time for the runway show rehearsal. The group took to the catwalk in their day clothes, prepping for the big show on Saturday night.

Christen Harper struts down the SI Swimsuit catwalk.

Kate Bock, a 10-year SI Swimsuit Issue veteran, hosted the red carpet prior to the runway show. Kevin Love’s new wife spoke with everyone from SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day to sisters Hunter and Michaela McGrady.

Of course, it was then time for the runway show. The McGrady sisters kicked things off in front of hundreds of attendees at W South Beach in Miami.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Nicole Williams English had arguably the biggest moment of the night, revealing her pregnancy on the runway with husband Larry English.

Katie Austin and her mom, fitness legend Denise Austin, had a moment that was pretty hard to top, too. Katie and Denise walked the runway together, flexing for the cameras.

Camille Kostek put her "Never Not Dancing" mantra to use, too, twerking at the end of her runway walk. Unsurprisingly, the crowd loved it.

The models finished the night by getting on the runway together.

Joely Live, Shannin Burton, Manju, Denise Austin, Katie Austin, Christen Harper, Michaela McGrady and Camille Kostek backstage at Miami Swim Week. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A quick recap of the entire runway show can be seen below, though you can watch it in full here.

On Sunday morning, the weekend wrapped up with a water aerobics class, sponsored by Left On Friday.

For more on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s weekend in Miami, be sure to follow along on social and check in with the website for exclusive interviews and other content.