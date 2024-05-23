History-Making SI Swimsuit Model Halima Aden Says She’s a ‘Legend in the Making’
When Halima Aden was featured in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue, she made history as the first hijab-wearing model to appear in the magazine. She first entered the industry and discovered her passion for modeling through the pageant circuit, where she was also the first participant to sport a hijab and wear a burkini during the swimsuit portion. The 26-year-old returned to the fold again in 2020.
Aden, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, moved to the United States at the age of 7. Today, she is a fierce advocate for diversity and a Unicef ambassador. She’s also created and launched a line with modest clothing brand Modanisa.
This year, Aden graces the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue again, this time as a brand legend in honor of the publication’s 60th anniversary magazine.
“I think it’s a big title. I’m incredibly honored; it just feels surreal to be in this space with so many iconic women. But I definitely would say I’m a legend in the making,” she shared of her status as a brand icon. “I’m falling in love with the way that I think … my thought process, my ideas. I think that’s probably the most beautiful thing about me. As I’m stepping into age 26, I think we could help one another by just doing exactly what we’re doing now—pull up a seat at the table. Let people have an open space to be authentically themselves and not pass judgment.”
Below are some marvelous photos from her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.