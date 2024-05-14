Q&A With SI Swimsuit Legend Halima Aden
Turning 60 has never looked so good. To celebrate the big milestone in style, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit called upon 27 “Legends”—women of all ages, sizes, tribes and backgrounds—who epitomize trailblazing influence and game-changing impact.
From supermodel OGs who made their first splash on the magazine’s glossy pages in the 1970s and ’80s to stars newer to the SI Swimsuit sisterhood—the Legends symbolize diversity, inclusivity, empowerment and self-love.
“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says. “Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women.”
The Legends had plenty to say in their one-on-one interviews, held during a three-day SI Swimsuit event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where photo shoots for the 60th anniversary issue were underway amidst a flurry of glam teams, wardrobe stylists and veteran fashion lensmen. The Legends were unfiltered, funny, wise, compassionate, profound, and at times, searingly honest—proving that a woman’s inner beauty is her most important superpower of all.
Halima Aden made history with her SI Swimsuit feature in 2019, when she was the first hijab-wearing model to appear in the magazine. After her rookie feature in Kenya, she returned to the fold the following year. With the publication of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, Aden becomes a three-time brand star and a legend.
What does being an SI Swimsuit Legend mean to you?
“Wow, I think it’s a big title. I’m incredibly honored; it just feels surreal to be in this space with so many iconic women. But I definitely would say I’m a Legend in the making.”
What do you love most about yourself?
“I’m falling in love with the way that I think … my thought process, my ideas. I think that’s probably the most beautiful thing about me.”
What can women do to better empower other women?
“As I’m stepping into age 26, I think we could help one another by just doing exactly what we’re doing now—pull up a seat at the table. Let people have an open space to be authentically themselves and not pass judgment.”
What are you most excited about in your life right now?
“This is definitely a highlight of my year, to be part of such an iconic shoot. It’s good to surround yourself with other powerful women, and SI Swimsuit is one of those platforms that really gives us space to be each other's biggest cheerleaders.”
Favorite quote.
“Don’t change yourself, change the game.” — an original, trademarked quote by Halima Aden