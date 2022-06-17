Ciara Teaches MJ Day How to 1, 2 Step

When Ciara burst onto the music scene in 2004 with her hit single “1, 2 Step,” she introduced a whole new dance routine. With just two steps— count them, 1 - 2 - step—the international superstar revolutionized the dance floor. While some have definitely attempted the iconic move and tripped over themselves (me and also me), in sunny Barbados the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model made sure editor in chief MJ Day had the proper technique to glide into the club.

“This is what people don’t understand. I am concentrating so hard on this!” Day noted while Ciara breezed through the routine. But soon enough, Day had it down perfectly. “MJ’s got it!” Ciara cheered.

Ciara’s magnificent decades-spanning career has led her to the Grammy Awards, Hollywood and more, but the mom of three now dedicates her time to nonprofit work. In 2014, along with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, she founded the Why Not You Foundation, which works to fight poverty through education and offers programming to empower youth to lead.

On the red carpet for SI Swimsuit’s 2022 Launch Party in New York City, Ciara spoke with Camille Kostek, reiterating her foundation’s ethos. "I remember looking at this magazine when I was younger and I remember dreaming and saying, ‘Maybe I could be on the cover one day. Maybe that could be me.’” Her foundation challenges youth to consider dreaming big and say “Maybe that could be me. Why not?”

One thing is for certain, the 1, 2 Step is here to stay and with this video tutorial, we may just see a whole new wave of people mastering the moves.