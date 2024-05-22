Hunter McGrady Inspires in These Images and Reflections From Her Cover Photo Shoot in Mexico
Hunter McGrady is officially an SI Swimsuit Issue cover star. In her sixth feature with the brand, the American model earned her spot on the front of the 2024 issue.
But she didn’t just earn one cover spot. In her sixth year with the brand, the model traveled to two different locations and posed for two different cover photo shoots. For one, she went to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot alongside 26 other incredible women. For the other, she headed to Mexico, where Yu Tsai captured a series of glowing photos of the 31-year-old.
It was her trip to Mexico that earned her that first solo cover moment. McGrady posed in a series of chic neutrals and trendy animal print swimsuits, which perfectly enhanced the beautiful backdrop in the Mexican Caribbean.
While we were absolutely thrilled to have McGrady back for another year, we were even more excited to put her on the cover—and it is a moment that she described as a moment that will be “forever ... one of my greatest” in an Instagram post following the reveal.
“I am profoundly aware of the legacy of powerful women who have paved the way, those who tirelessly advocate for inclusivity every single day,” she said. “These are the women who dare to raise their voices in a world that often demands our silence and diminishment.”
It is easy to see that McGrady is one of those very women who raises her voice and fights for inclusivity. She has always been an advocate for change, and we have no doubt she will always continue to be.
Here are a few of our favorite photos from McGrady’s cover photo shoot in Mexico.