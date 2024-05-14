Hunter McGrady 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, along with fellow brand legends Chrissy Teigen, Kate Love, Brenna Huckaby, Christie Brinkley, Halima Aden, Kate Upton, Leyna Bloom, Martha Stewart, Megan Rapinoe, Molly Sims, Paige Spiranac, Sue Bird, Tyra Banks, Gayle King, Brooks Nader, Maye Musk, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Winnie Harlow, Nina Agdal, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Paulina Porizkova, Brooklyn Decker and Roshumba Williams.
Dedicated to radical body acceptance, McGrady uses her modeling career and podcast, Modern Citizen, to spark conversations about body positivity. Along those same lines, she founded All Worthy, a fashion line for QVC that ranges in sizes from XXS to 5X. The Southern California native made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2017. She has been featured in four issues since.
The 60th anniversary issue brings McGrady back to the set of SI Swimsuit for the sixth time. She recently traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for the brand’s “Legends” photo shoot. Styled by Molly Dickinson and dressed in a Tadashi Shoji gown, Britt Netta shoes and both Charlie Lapson and Ettika jewelry, the model posed alongside other brand regulars for the 2024 issue.
To learn more about the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, click here.
Hair: DeAndre Peoples and DJ Quintero for The Wall Group using Living Proof
Makeup: Alona Zubenko
Styling: Molly Dickson
Styling Team: Sophie Faith, Abigail Hall, Clarke Johnson, Brianna Millstein, Dijana Nedelcovych and Halle Smith
Nails: Julie Kandalec and Christina Aude at Start Touch Agency using Gold Bond and PLA Nails
Skin Prep and Facial Massage: Maria Cristina Bruno using iS Clinical and The FIX
Photographer: Yu Tsai