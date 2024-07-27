Hunter McGrady Shares Stunning Cut-Out Swimsuit Pic From Mexico Alongside Important Message
Hunter McGrady is pairing her favorite SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot pic with a call to action and we’re totally loving it. The brand legend, who graced the front of the 60th anniversary issue after posing for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico, sprawled out on her hip with one arm above her head on the sandy shores with the perfect amount of light behind her, creating an almost ethereal, angel-like effect.
The 31-year-old donned an animal print halter one-piece from JMP The Label featuring a major chest and midriff-baring cut-out.
“Register To Vote ♥️,” she wrote in the caption, issuing an important reminder to her followers ahead of this year’s presidential election.
“Omg just said today that I needed to make sure I was!” ’24 SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims wrote.
“Put her in the oval office!!!” sister Michaela McGrady exclaimed. The duo are cohosts of the Model Citizen podcast.
“In Hunter I trust,” Allyn Rose chimed.
“Omg. I love this. About to RACE to the polls thank you,” one fan declared.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Hudson and Ava with husband Brian Keys, made her franchise debut in 2017, and has starred in a total of six issues, traveling everywhere from Anguilla and Costa Rica to Bali and Belize.
“The main thing I hope that women feel when they look at this cover—I hope that they feel empowered. I hope that they see themselves in me. Beauty is not a number. Beauty is not a size. It’s not an age, it’s not a gender, it’s not an ethnicity—it’s all of us. And I hope that when you look at these covers, and when you look inside the magazine, that transcends,” the body positivity influencer shared about what she hopes people take away from her cover.