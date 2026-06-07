Ilona Maher Claps Back at Critique Following SI Swimsuit Runway Show Appearance

Ilona Maher walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show last Saturday, May 30, and the three-time brand star looked the picture of confidence while strutting her stuff at the W South Beach for Swim Week. Similarly, the Olympic rugby player remained poised and self-assured when she addressed some recent feedback from internet trolls stemming from her appearance on the catwalk.

Maher, 29, shared an Instagram reel on Thursday, June 4, in which she clapped back at negative commentary surrounding one look in particular: a striped blue and white monokini by Ola Vida. In her response, Maher challenged detractors to determine what they didn’t like about the ensemble and why.

“I thought it was different,” she stated of the suit, which Maher felt confident in and selected because it showed off her back muscles. “In terms of [feedback that] it’s not very flattering, O.K., I hear you. I don’t think it was my best look I’ve ever worn or the best suit I’ve ever worn, for sure. Is it unflattering or is it just like a bigger body existing in a suit? I don’t know, you tell me. It could be the other way around, I don’t know.”

She later added, “ You know what? We’re starting a conversation ... I think I still inspired many people that even when you’re not at your best ... I’m still gonna show up and show out and flash a little side boob. So keep watching, keep commenting. Just wear the suit ... If you got a body, you got a bikini body.”

Naturally, tons of Maher’s 5.5 million followers on the platform flocked to the comments section to hype her up—including women who shared the runway with her last weekend.

Ilona Maher | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

“If only we as a society stopped evaluating bodies based on how effectively they can be disguised or minimized,” SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady wrote. “As if the highest achievement a person can attain is successfully appearing to be less of themselves 🫠 you looked hot as hell in this.”

“It’s wild to be like, ‘I’m going to criticize the appearance of an absolute goddess,’” one fan stated.

“Nah cause this was MY FAV I love this type of suit 😍,” someone else noted.

“You look AMAZING in this suit. It accentuated your muscle tone that I know you've worked hard af to get 💗💗,” another follower applauded.

Maher quickly shut any haters down, while her fans quickly came through to support her. We love to see it!

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