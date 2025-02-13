Ilona Maher Gets Cheeky With Jaw-Dropping SI Swimsuit Bikini Throwback
Ilona Maher is feeling some major Sports Illustrated Swimsuit nostalgia right now as the decorated athlete took to her Instagram to post a throwback of some of her favorite photos from her digital cover photo shoot in Bellport, N.Y., captured by Ben Watts.
The pics Maher shared saw her rocking an exquisite white bikini from Mare Perpetua. The blossom top ($75) features scrunched fabric on both sides and a tie in the middle, creating a look similar to a ribbon. The blossom bottoms ($70) are just as alluring, showing off the Olympian’s toned and tanned figure.
“I ain’t missing no meals,” Maher cheekily wrote in the caption of her Instagram post shared with her 4.9 million followers, showing off all of her good sides. Her digital cover for SI Swimsuit was one for the books and her latest IG post is a much-needed reminder of that.
During her time with the brand, the 28-year-old Vermont native spoke about the importance of embracing every part of her body despite others’ opinions. Touching on the fact that as long as she feels comfortable in her own skin, there are no words that can bring her down, the Bristol Bears player gave us major inspiration.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” Maher told us. “But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
As most can relate to, Maher’s body has undergone changes over the years, making the process of self-love for her as important as ever. And she believes that it’s because of her body’s ability to change that she can do what she does so well.
“If my cellulite was lower in that perfect range, I wouldn’t be doing what I could do,” Maher, who won bronze with Team USA in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, said. “I wouldn’t be that powerful for it [so] I just really think sports have been so helpful."
Maher continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field—and that’s exactly what her SI Swimsuit digital cover highlighted. In case her latest Instagram post is leaving you wanting more, here are a few more of our favorites from her New York photo shoot.