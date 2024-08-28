Ilona Maher Shows Off Bronze Medal in Behind the Scenes Footage From SI Swimsuit Feature
Late last month, Ilona Maher and the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team secured their first Olympic medal in the history of the event. Shortly thereafter, she touched down in New York for another novel experience: her SI Swimsuit digital cover feature.
The photo shoot, captured by photographer Ben Watts, took place in an idyllic Long Island town called Bellport—a coastal haven just a train ride away from the bustling city. Though the setting was quiet, her photo shoot was anything but. The styling for the feature was bold, featuring bright colors, eye-catching silhouettes and lots of metallics. The latter was a clear tribute to the bronze medal that accompanied Maher home from Paris—and onto the set of her photo shoot, no less.
Let’s be honest: the 28-year-old would have been remiss if she hadn’t brought her newest accessory along with her to Bellport. While not a conventional complement to coastal swimwear looks, the medal was a fitting addition to her styling for the occasion. The feature was, after all, a tribute to Maher and her accomplishments on and off the field. The medal simply had to make an appearance.
Next to her shimmery triangle bikini from Haus of Pink Lemonaid (and in the golden hour sunlight), the bronze medal really shone bright. But don’t take our word for it, simply take a look at the photos—or the behind the scenes video that Watts shared on Instagram today.
She may have taken home the bronze, but Maher is golden in our eyes.