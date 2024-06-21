Jamea Lynee Served Bronzed Goddess Energy in Turks and Caicos
Jamea Lynee’s favorite saying is “never give up.” The model applied to SI Swimsuit’s open casting call twice before making it to the top 16 in 2020. The Swim Search alumna traveled Turks and Caicos with photographer Yu Tsai for her feature and posed on the breathtaking beaches of the islands in a series of gorgeous earthy bikinis and one-pieces.
The Philadelphia native began modeling at the age of 16, when she was scouted on Instagram. Since then, she has since starred in campaigns for major fashion labels including Free People, Inamorata, Victoria’s Secret, Intimissimi, Sephora and others.
“It means so much to me, I am very honored to be included in a brand that accepts all body types, ethnicities and personalities. I have dreamed of this for quite some time now and I’m happy that I have the opportunity to have been chosen out of so many inspiring women to be a step closer to helping revolutionize the fashion industry,” Lynee gushed about being part of the Swim Search in 2020. “With the SI platform, I plan to encourage all the girls around the world to stay true to themselves, and believe in every dream that comes to mind. I was raised in a ‘not so traditional’ way according to society. Girls that grow up like me–without a father present—may think their dreams are too wild. With this platform, I’d like to let them know that absolutely no dream is too wild. I am proof that you can do anything you aspire to do if you stay committed and true to yourself. With or without an absentee parent, with or without lots of money, if you believe in you, you can conquer anything.”
Below are four jaw-dropping pics from her SI Swimsuit feature in Turks and Caicos.