Jasmine Sanders, Alix Earle and Other SI Swimsuit Models Stun in Swimwear on Vacation
It’s the Fourth of July weekend, and plenty of SI Swimsuit models were officially out of office this week to celebrate. While brand legend Jasmine Sanders soaked up the sun in the Dominican Republic, digital cover model Alix Earle enjoyed a girls trip in Croatia.
Meanwhile, Ilona Maher issued an important reminder on body acceptance, while Winnie Harlow similarly spoke to self-acceptance with a social media post about speaking at a vitiligo convention.
Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram posts from the week.
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders, also known as “Golden Barbie” to her loyal Instagram following, shared a trio of neon orange swimwear pics from her vacation in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. We can’t get enough of her coordinated ensemble, right down to the matching bucket hat and mini skirt cover-up.
Alix Earle
Meanwhile, Earle has been enjoying a girls trip abroad, stopping in France, Spain and, most recently, Croatia. She’s been sharing plenty of content along the way, including this bikini-clad photo dump in an adorable Monday Swimwear set.
Bar Refaeli
Refaeli is clearly having a fabulous time in Greece, as evidenced by her new photo collage. The model showcased her toned tummy while floating in the water in a red bikini and shared other snippets of her travels, from scenery to snacks.
Ilona Maher
Maher reminded her fans that even she sometimes still feels insecure about her body. The two-time SI Swimsuit model shared that when she was feeling insecure about her stomach in the gym recently, she listened to one of her old body positivity videos to hype herself up.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow, a brand legend, uses her platform to speak out about vitiligo, a skin condition she developed at the age of 4. Earlier this week, she shared photos from meaningful encounters she had with fans at a vitiligo convention, and noted that “something in me was healed spending time with you guys.”