Jasmine Sanders Dazzles at SI Swimsuit Runway Show for Swim Week

Jasmine Sanders walked the runway at Miami Swim Week for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Saturday night.

Jasmine Sanders walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Sanders hit the catwalk alongside several other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, including Katie Austin, Christen Harper, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader and Olivia Ponton. Sanders wore swimsuits from PatBo, Riot Swim and Thaikila.

There are a plethora of events taking place in Miami from July 15-17, including a VIP party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class that's led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool.

Sanders made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2019. She was named the Rookie of the Year for her class.

In 2020, Sanders appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue alongside Kate Bock and Olivia Culpo.

Born in Germany, raised in South Carolina, Sanders has received the popular nickname of 'Golden Barbie.' She has a whopping 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Sanders has worked with countless notable brands in recent years, such as Victoria’s Secret, Savage X Fenty, Tommy Hilfiger and DKNY.