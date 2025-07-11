Jasmine Sanders Gets Real About Runway Anxiety: ‘I Am Literally Sick to My Stomach’
Jasmine Sanders is living proof that, even as an SI Swimsuit Legend, the nerves don’t go away when it’s time to walk in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. In fact, a familiar feeling often returns.
“I will say, the preparation is needed,” Sanders said before the brand’s annual event in Miami back in May. “As I get older and the longer that I do it, regardless, it always feels like the first time. So I have the anxiety, I have the nerves. I’m gonna be completely honest with you, my anxiety gets so bad that I’m nauseous in the morning. I am literally sick to my stomach.”
Equating the restless feeling to other milestones like “the first day of school” and “first job jitters,” the brand staple said that it takes time for her own jitters to subside.
“In my head, I’m just like every other girl—feeling like I’m in a fishbowl,” the model elaborated. “I have my own insecurities, no matter how much I appreciate you all telling me how beautiful I look. It’s like, you have to really feel that from within.”
The SI Swimsuit icon said that she would ideally start her day off with some room service, adding that she allows herself to be intentional with her time before show days, especially in the morning. “I really, really try to push for a balcony because I love fresh air. I feel like fresh air is needed, being by water,” the model noted. “[I] do my little skincare routine and just try to relax and do whatever I feel like I really need.”
Additionally, she often finds peace of mind through music. “I feel like a playlist is necessary,” she disclosed, adding that some of her staple artists include Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child. Alternatively, she’ll put on some gospel tunes. “I could even show you a couple of my songs that really just keep me in a good mood,” she added while chatting with the team. Perhaps we’ll take her up on that offer!
Approaching her most recent runway show in the Sunshine State, Sanders’s routine didn’t waver. “I see all my girls, I get on the runway and I feel great. I will say there’s a prayer right before I walk out, but my nerves are still going regardless until I get on the actual runway and I feel the energy,” Sanders concluded. “Then I’m like, ‘Girl, just make it to the end and take your time.’”