Swimsuit
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Jasmine Sanders 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Diana Nosa

Jasmine Sanders walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.

Sanders didn’t get the nickname “Golden Barbie” for nothing. This SI Swimsuit Legend and seasoned model has been featured by brands like Nike, Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret, Savage x Fenty and more. Making an impact in the modeling industry over the years, she also uses her platform to empower and inspire others.

Sanders made her debut with SI Swimsuit back in 2019 with her stunning Costa Rica photo shoot, for which she earned Rookie of the Year honors, and returned for six consecutive years after that, including her most recent feature in Zurich, Switzerland.

As the host for Swim Week 2025, W South Beach offered a long list of exciting events on May 30 and May 31. Parties ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show included a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a kick off dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

