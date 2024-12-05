Jasmine Sanders Glowed in Beige Silk Gown on SI Swimsuit Set in Florida
In just a few short weeks, 2024 will officially come to an end, and with it the 60th anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. With that in mind, we’ve been taking the opportunity to reflect on the past year (and the past 60 years, for that matter). It has yielded several momentous moments—from the anniversary issue launch to the introduction of digital covers and beyond. But perhaps one of our favorite moments throughout the whole was the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
The event gave us the opportunity to welcome back brand regulars from throughout the years—from those who made their brand debuts in the 1990s (like Tyra Banks) to those who joined the brand just a handful of years ago. Among the latter group was Jasmine Sanders.
The Germany-born, South Carolina-raised model has been working in the industry since she was 13 years old. In 2019, she made her debut with the brand, kicking off a partnership that still stands today. Each year since her first, she has returned to the issue, posing for feature after feature in various tropical destinations around the world. This year, rather than posing for a swimwear photo shoot on the beach, though, she traveled to Hollywood, Fla. to sit for the Legends photo shoot.
From the brand’s perspective, naming a five-time SI Swimsuit model like Sanders a brand “Legend” was a no-brainer. She has been a regular since her debut—and an impressive one at that, earning a spot on the cover in just her second year with the brand. From the 33-year-old’s perspective, it was likewise an easy decision.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am among such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she remarked on the set of her 2024 photo shoot in Florida. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend.”
And Sanders played her part well, posing in a stunning beige gown from designer Nicola Bacchilega alongside the 26 other brand Legends. Though we appreciate all of her SI Swimsuit features for different reasons, we have a particular appreciation for her latest. The outtakes, captured by Yu Tsai, were simply unbeatable. And her outfit was absolutely glamorous. Here is a photo to prove it.