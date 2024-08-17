Jasmine Sanders Is a Sculpted Poolside Dream in Strappy Blue Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders served major Barbie vibes in a super cute ribbed bright blue bikini in her new Instagram post. The six-time brand model, who starred on the cover of the 2020 issue alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love, first began to gain a following on Tumblr under the username Golden Barbie, which has stuck around today. The German-born model is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty content, as well as her empowering and uplifting messages encouraging women to protect their peace and be the best version of themselves.
The mental health advocate looked stunning and super sculpted as she posed poolside in the Solid & Striped set, featuring a classic triangle top with long wrap-around straps and cheeky high-leg bottoms. Sanders accessorized with tons of bracelets and rings, a gorgeous stack of gold necklaces, dainty diamond hoop earrings and chunky tinted QUAY sunglasses. The 33-year-old flaunted her sun-kissed summer glow and beautiful blue eyes as she opted for a minimal, luminous glam moment, including feathered brows, a bronzed base, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips.
“I finally found my rhythm when I realized that even the steps backward were part of the dance,” she captioned the Aug 16 carousel.
“wanna come swim but I don’t wanna wash my hair 😂,” Amber Riley commented.
“The sweetest Barbie ever 💕💕💕💕,” Louana Trandafir chimed.
“The most beautiful woman in the 🌎,” one fan gushed.
“Love your swimsuit 🔥🔥🔥,” another user cheered.
“You are the ultimate bikini babe ❤️😊,” someone else added.