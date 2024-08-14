Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Ultra Sculpted Figure in Classic Black String Two-Piece
Jasmine Sanders’s super fit figure and clever mind are making an appearance on her Instagram feed, and we are totally tuned in. The SI Swimsuit star, who made her debut in 2019 and has posed for the brand each year since, cementing her status as a legend with this year‘s 60th anniversary issue, flaunted her toned arms and legs, sun-kissed glow, washboard abs and tattoos in Monday’s post.
The 33-year-old paired the itty-bitty triangle top and cheeky thong bottoms with tons of gold bracelets and rings, sleek chunky black sunglasses and bright blue acrylic nails for a super cool girl look.
Sanders posed hip-deep in a pool in the cover snap, and sat on a deck chair in another. The content creator, who first gained a following on Tumblr, showed off her flawless, bare face and voluminous, beautiful blonde curls. The model, who graced the cover of the 2020 issue, following her photo shoot in Bali, served a bold smolder for the camera in some pics, and made a duck face, showing off her silly side, in another slide.
“Shade coming from a tree bearing no fruit should never bother you,” the German-born model captioned the carousel that she shared with her 6.2 million followers.
“Preach 👏,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Sharina Gutierrez commented.
“😍😍😍 My queen,” Misha Rosenberg added.
“Perfection ✨✨✨,” Mariella Gregoria chimed.
“My fav Barbie,” Rocsi Diaz wrote.
“Most beautiful person I have ever seen,” one user cheered.
“👏👏👏👏 the caption and YOU 🤩,” another fan gushed.