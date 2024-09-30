Jasmine Sanders on the ‘Surreal’ Moment of Becoming an SI Swimsuit Cover Model
Jasmine Sanders is a household name over here at SI Swimsuit. The model, who made her debut with the brand in 2019, secured the Rookie of the Year title following her photo shoot with James Macari in Costa Rica. She not only returned to the fold the following year, but traveled to Bali and landed on the cover of the magazine, alongside Kate Love and Olivia Culpo.
“Honestly, at this moment I can’t put into words how it feels because it hasn’t sunk in fully. It feels very surreal and I think it will hit me when I have the covers in my hands,” the 33-year-old gushed at the time. “My mom and dad are always the first people I want to call. It’s really exciting to call on FaceTime to see their reactions because they’ve been through every step of the process with me. My family is my biggest support system and I honestly couldn’t have done any of this without them.”
The model has gone on to pose for the magazine each year through the present, stunning in new destinations like Puerto Rico and Belize. This year, Sanders became an official legend and landed on a group cover alongside several other franchise icons.
The content creator, who first went viral on Tumblr and has now racked up a following of 6.2 million on Instagram, uses her platform to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the fashion, modeling and media industries. Upon her cover girl moment with SI Swimsuit, Sanders, who is of German and African-American descent, reflected on how she was proud to serve as representation, but candidly noted there is always room for improvement.
“I believe the industry has started the process of being more inclusive and following the lead of publications like Sports Illustrated Swim that have a space for all types of women. SI includes such diverse women, and to now have Valentina [Sampaio] as a rookie really paves the way to show that everyone deserves an equal chance to express their individuality. Companies and publications need to give not only mixed-race individuals opportunities but especially give Black women the space to express their individuality and creativity,” she explained. “It’s an overwhelming feeling because I’m not only representing my mother’s side but I’m also representing the girls on my father’s side that haven’t felt worthy or good enough. My skin tone may not match theirs, but it’s my duty to use my voice and platform to bring awareness to the inequality.”
Below are seven spectacular photos from her 2020 cover photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali.