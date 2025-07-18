Swimsuit

Jena Sims Shares the Most Surprising Aspect of Motherhood

Juggling multiple things at once comes naturally to this model.

Diana Nosa

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by SAME. Cuff by Ettika. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

It’s an understatement to say raising children can be a lot of work, and Jena Sims knows this all too well. The SI Swimsuit model is the mother of 1-year-old Crew Sims Koepka and recently admitted that she even surprises herself when it comes to how many things she can juggle all at the same time.

At SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week Beach Club in Miami, Fla., Sims shared a few of the unexpected things she’s learned so far on her journey as a mother with the SI Swimsuit team, noting, “I thought I was a good multitasker, but now that I have Crew, I’m an even better multitasker. My time management is bar none now.”

Remarking on how she got to the point of being so good at doing so many things at one time, the model added, “Having a kid forces you. You have no choice.”

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

There is no doubt that Sims is an excellent multitasker, as the world has witnessed her juggling many incredible things at once, like when she walked the 2023 SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway while in her third trimester. That moment proved to be a testament to the superwoman Sims is, as she took care of herself and her family all while modeling stunning swimsuits, strutting her stuff down the runway and delivering perfect poses at the end of the catwalk.

Another area of everyday life that requires vigorous multitasking and alignment is marriage, something Sims also balances while being a model and mother. Married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka, Sims is familiar with holding down the fort and keeping everything in line while her husband takes to the greens. This is no easy task, especially while taking care of their toddler. Still, Sims manages to make multitasking look easy.

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

With motherhood being a never-ending journey, having various activities and tasks lined up to do at different points of the day comes naturally. That’s why it’s such an impressive feat for this 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year to be able to do so much in just 24 hours. She’s got her time management skills so down pat, and she may even add one more thing to her plate in the future without breaking a sweat.

“Everything is out right now,” Sims responded when asked if she had any new and exciting opportunities on the horizon. “I’m going to enjoy watching golf, raising crew and hopefully expanding our family at some point.”

