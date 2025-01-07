Jordan Chiles Channeled Prince in Extra Sparkly Leotard for Incredible Floor Routine
Jordan Chiles continues to prove why she is the one-of-a-kind Olympian that she is. In a video from the UCLA Gymnastics team’s season opener, the 23-year-old athlete can be seen performing a spectacular routine to groovy music that comes from the late and great Prince.
Wearing a sparkly navy blue long-sleeved leotard with an ornate cut-out on the upper back, Chiles, 23, successfully pulled off a series of flips that had the audiences wowed. She exuded nothing but confidence and cheekiness, blowing kisses right before bouncing into double splits on the mat. Chiles, who will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in this year’s magazine, wrapped up her routine with finger wags, front flips and a memorable finishing pose that deserves the loudest of audience applause.
The crowd at the American Gold Women's Collegiate Classic on Jan. 4 wasn’t the only group of people impressed by the powerhouse as her fans are just as obsessed with this new number.
“CONFIRMED: still that girl!” the official USA Gymnastics Instagram wrote in support of their athlete.
“Seriously LOVE her new routine! Energy level 100000000000,” another comment wrote.
“Hit the like button before I saw the routine… wish I could hit it again 🤩🤩🤩,” one fan expressed underneath the post.
“She is the best performer! What a treat to see this Olympian perform live,” a comment exclaimed, echoing the amazement we feel about this rising star.
Luckily for her fans, Chiles’s 2025 gymnastics journey is only just beginning as her collegiate team, the Bruins, will be giving it their all this season. As the season unfolds, she is bound to showcase even more exceptional routines. It will also serve as the perfect preparation for Chiles if she decides to compete in the 2028 Olympics held in her university’s hometown, Los Angeles.
When asked in Aug. 2024 if she would return to the Olympic floor, Chiles wasn’t sure about what her path ahead looked like. “It’s not a no, but it’s not a yes,” she told Access Hollywood. “I think, right now, I’m just soaking every moment that I can right now. With the medals that I’ve gotten, I’m just still in awe. Again, I have no words.”
Although Chiles walked triumphantly from the 2024 Olympics, she was stripped of her bronze medal by officials after an additional review. As a result, her score was pushed from third to fifth.
Chiles has since filed two appeals in the hope that some clarity can be brought to her case. No matter what happens, however, she will continue to push on in pursuit of her greatest potential.
“I’ll be able to overcome this,” Chiles stated in a Nov. 2024 interview with TODAY. “It’s just the support that’s been around me that I’ve been like, ‘OK, I can’t control anything that’s happening on the outside, I can only control what my truth is, and I know what the truth is, and I know that we were right in everything that we were doing,’”
Only time will tell if Chiles will return to the Olympic stage. Until then, she’s going above and beyond with the Bruins.