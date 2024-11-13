Social Media Reacts to Jordan Chiles’s ‘Unreal’ SI Swimsuit Debut Photo
Two days ago, the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue lineup added another powerful athlete to the roster: 2024 Paris Olympian Jordan Chiles.
For the brand, the 23-year-old was an obvious choice. The young athlete kicked off her senior gymnastics career back in 2017 when she was selected as an alternate for the World Championships team at just 16 years old. The following year, she made her official senior international debut at the Stuttgart World Cup, where she recorded the highest score on vault and floor and placed third overall in the competition.
And that was just the start for Chiles, who four years later secured a spot on her first Olympic team at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials. The athlete traveled with the squad to Japan in the fall of 2021, where she secured her first Olympic medal—a silver in the all-around team final competition. Her other outstanding achievements in the gym include three medals (one gold and two silver) from the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, and (of course) her 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal with Team USA.
Not only is she a two-time Olympian and a gold medalist, but she’s an inspiration outside of the gym, too. Chiles has established herself as a body positivity and mental health advocate on her Instagram, where she has garnered an impressive following.
All of which is to say (and bear with us as we repeat ourselves), inviting Chiles to pose in Boca Raton, Fla. for the 2025 magazine issue was a given. She’s an incredible athlete in the gym and an impressive force outside of it.
If you ask Chiles’s fans and followers, they would tell you the same thing. They likewise considered an SI Swimsuit feature a fitting addition to the gymnast’s already impressive résumé. And they made their feelings known in the comments section of SI Swimsuit’s official Instagram reveal.
“Unreallll❤️❤️,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete Cameron Brink said of Chiles’s first official SI Swimsuit debut outtake. “Oh yea🔥,” two-time SI Swim model (and fellow gymnast) Olivia Dunne concurred.
“Beyond fierce,” another follower remarked of the photo. “She is that girl,” one said.
“You deserve that and more beautiful congrats! ❤,” a fan added.
“😍😍😍literally amazing!!!!” another commenter wrote.
When other publications like ABC News posted coverage of Chiles on X, more fans joined in on the fun. “Jordan deserves all the good things coming her way!” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “yess girl get it! she looks amazing in everything she wears.”
One person on X called attention to not only Chiles’s SI Swimsuit debut but also a few of the other incredible athletes joining the 2025 issue—Suni Lee, Cameron Brink, Anna Hall and Gabby Thomas. The fan used the perfect GIF to share their excitement:
So the consensus is clear: Chiles is the perfect addition to the 2025 lineup. If her track record in the gym doesn’t prove it, then the first photo from her debut in Florida certainly does. She is one powerful athlete, and the proof is in the picture.