Jordan Chiles FaceTimed This Fellow Gymnast and SI Swimsuit Model From Set in Florida
When Jordan Chiles stepped foot on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., the 24-year-old Olympic athlete brought her fierce smolder and gymnastics moves along for the ride. Her feature was so impressive that it earned Chiles one of four covers of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, and we’re still not quite over her complete gallery of images.
While on location, Chiles took a break from posing in front of photographer Ben Horton’s lens to sit down and share a peek inside her cell phone. The two-time Olympian opened up about everything from her most recent DM on Instagram (a set of eye emojis) to the last photo in her camera roll (a pic of herself at a Houston Rockets game).
When the SI Swimsuit team asked Chiles who the most famous contact in her cell phone is, she rattled off a list of A-list athletes, musicians and stars, including Michael Jordan, Coco Jones, Flava Flav, Gabrielle Union, Chloe Kim and Hoda Kotb. Of course, she also name-dropped her best friend, fellow gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model Simone Biles.
Chiles then FaceTimed her bestie, who immediately answered the call. “She answers the phone!” she exclaimed on camera. “Say hi to everybody. Yes, yes, yes! Thank you for picking up. That’s a best friend for you, she answered the phone.”
The talented athletes have been friends ever since they were paired as roommates at the World Championship team trials in 2018. Chiles and Biles, 28, competed at the Olympics together in both 2020 and 2024, in Toyko and Paris, respectively. The gymnasts have shown tons of public support for one another throughout the years and share the sweetest friendship.
“Simone’s like a big sister to me,” Chiles told TODAY last August.