Josephine Skriver Displayed Grace, Beauty in Jewel-Toned Swimwear on SI Swimsuit Set in Montenegro
In 2020, Josephine Skriver kicked off her partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in incredible fashion. She walked away from her debut photo shoot in the Dominican Republic with a series of incredible photos captured by Kate Powers and the title of Rookie of the Year.
Her skill in front of the camera had been established years prior. Skriver got her start in the modeling industry on the runway, but her talent soon brought her countless brand campaigns and features on the pages of various magazines, including Vogue, Marie Claire and Vanity Fair. But she proved herself anew during that first photo shoot with the SI Swimsuit brand, which earned her two more consecutive features in the annual magazine.
In 2021, she went to Sacramento, Calif., where she posed for a unique (non-beachfront) photo shoot in fields out West. And the following year, she traveled to Montenegro for her third and most recent brand feature. Much like the California trip, her time in Europe didn’t feature the classic white sand beach photo shoot that the SI Swimsuit brand is known for. The trip to the Balkans country was all jewel-toned swimwear, mountainous backdrops and rustic accents.
But it was just as beautiful all the same. Skriver, with her immense skill and her incredible beauty, shone in the colorful swimwear on the edge of a lake or in a verdant field. While choosing favorites from the trip is nearly impossible, we’ve managed to pull out some of her best. Here they are.