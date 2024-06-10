Josephine Skriver’s SI Swimsuit Debut in the Dominican Republic Was Stunning
Josephine Skriver may be a three-time SI Swimsuit model, but insecurities have crept up in her mind all the same over the years.
The Danish model first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2020, traveling to the Dominican Republic with photographer Kate Powers. The following two years saw her return to the magazine set for two more features.
Her three years with SI Swimsuit weren’t simply a matter of producing beautiful photos (though she certainly did that with ease). They also gave her the chance to reflect on her modeling journey, her body image and experience with insecurities.
If years in the industry and life experience have taught her one thing, it’s this: “None of us can live up to being perfect all the time,” she said on the SI Swimsuit set in 2021. “Nobody is perfect.”
But social media sometimes makes it appear that way. With the rise of platforms like Instagram, according to Skriver, “the world had this perfect image of me because most things you post are the good days... It slowly creates this idea that that’s what we look like 24/7.”
Skriver knows that to be inaccurate. She doesn’t wake up each morning looking the way she might on the set of a photo shoot—and she doesn’t want people to think that she does. Skriver has come to terms with that, and with her insecurities, too. Her mentality is, “if you don’t like something about yourself, work on changing it or learn to love it.”
That sort of confidence is learned, and Skriver has certainly done the work to get herself to that place. Now that she has, her self-assurance is apparent in every photo that she poses for. Her 2020 trip to the Dominican Republic is a testament to that. Here are a few of the stunning snaps from the trip.