Julia Fox Boldly Wears a Belt As a Top on New Magazine Cover
Julia Fox on a Flaunt magazine cover can only mean one thing: a bold and remarkable fashion moment.
The actress and model is known for pushing style boundaries, and her latest gig is certainly no exception. The Uncut Gems star, who makes headlines for her daring style and avant-garde outfits, turned heads once again by turning a belt into a statement top for her Flaunt cover story, photographed by Zee Nunes and styled by Christopher Campbell. Hairstylist John Novotny curled Fox’s hair into super tight pin coils in a shag style around her head, and she posed with her arms up and wrists crossed over each other in the cover pic.
The 34-year-old donned a supper fitted, ribbed high-waisted maxi skirt with a scoop dip front and a super cinched waist, accentuating her curves. The almost vase-like silhouette was designed by Balmain, and it was paired with an itty-bitty Alexander Wang belt top featuring nothing but a thin buckle and strap covering Fox’s chest. Though, the daring style is nothing out of the ordinary for the mom of one, as she’s often spotted out and about in Los Angeles or New York City wearing just about anything as a top.
Campbell, who marked his first Flaunt cover photo shoot as the magazine’s fashion director with the September issue, described Fox as “directional, outspoken, honest, hard-working, incredibly forward thinking, brave and wonderfully creative and collaborative.”
“queen of everything ever,” one fan commented on Fox’s Instagram post of the cover moment.
“How do you MOTHERRRRRR this hardd❤️,” another chimed.
The Down the Drain author knows her sense of fashion is constantly being talked about—and she doesn’t mind it. Fox considers herself a creative and, thus, her creativity is meant to spark conversation, or at the very least, opinions.
“I think that any strong reaction is great when you’re an artist. Whether it’s ‘I hate that’ or ‘I love that,’ that’s my ideal reaction. So often, especially when it comes to people talking about me, it’s either a really strong disdain or a really strong love, like obsessive. I feel like artists should be polarizing and artists should be controversial,” the New York native explained. “ ... I want people to look deep into themselves and look inward and dress according to who they really are and follow that life path. I feel like people are so trained to want to be like this girl or like that girl. No babe. You’re never going to be like anybody if you do that. I feel like you need a really strong sense of individuality and be proud of that.”