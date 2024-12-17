Justin Bieber Shares Cute, Cozy Holiday Getaway Pics With Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber knows that the holiday season is all about spending some much-needed downtime with loved ones. The 30-year-old and wife Hailey Bieber went on a tropical romantic getaway (while also attending the wedding of Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez) and the pop star can’t stop sharing pics of the model and their time together. The “One Less Lonely Girl” singer posted a heartwarming collection of snapshots from their picturesque vacation including sun-drenched landscapes, cozy couple moments and a mix of laid-back activities.
Justin and Hailey, who are parents to baby boy Jack Blues, looked completely relaxed, soaking in the Costa Rican golden hour glow. The first image shows the duo, who got married in 2018, snapping a close-up selfie with their cheeks touching. The musician sported a Yankees camo baseball cap and sleek mini wraparound sunglasses for an effortlessly cool look, while the Rhode skincare brand founder radiated natural beauty with her freckles, dewy skin and a dash of rosy blush.
Other shots highlight the stunning scenery of their trip—complete with ocean views, palm trees and vivid sunsets. In a few of the pics, the 28-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, donned a cute off-shoulder red knit top and posed in front of the shoreline as the sun dipped below the horizon. Another candid moment captured Justin enjoying a round of golf, dressed casually in shorts, sneakers and a graphic tee.
“That golf position though 🙌,” Justin Thomas commented.
“best couple of the century and forever grow old together,” one fan gushed.
“song,” actress Ariana Greenblatt added, referencing that the carousel was set to the sound of “Dress” by Dijon.
Just a few hours after the photo dump, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist shared one more pic to his Instagram grid. He showed off a soft smolder to the camera while Hailey kissed his neck.
“💕🙈😛🫶🏼 ,” he cheekily captioned the image.
“we love love,” New Era Cap wrote.
“my parents,” MTV Brazil added.
Justin and Hailey announced the news of their pregnancy in May and welcomed Jack Blues in August.
“They had a quiet wedding anniversary celebration [and] they seem even more in love since the baby arrived,” a source told People, and another added. “The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin’s already a great dad.”