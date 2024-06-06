Kamie Crawford Describes How ‘Invaluable’ It Is to Be Part of the SI Swimsuit Family
Kamie Crawford had the time of her life walking the runway for SI Swimsuit‘s runway show at Miami Swim Week on June 1. The model, who made her debut with the brand in 2022 and has posed for the publication each year since, donned the coolest, most edgy looks as she nailed her catwalk and truly brought all the energy.
Crawford, who is the cohost of MTV’s Catfish reality dating TV series, gushed about the experience on Instagram, where she noted how empowering it was to be surrounded by fellow models and the SI Swimsuit family all weekend.
“WE BROUGHT THE HEAT TO MIAMI 🔥🔥🔥 Wow. What a TIME!!! 😭🙌🏽❤️🔥 This is my 3rd year being featured in @si_swimsuit & my 2nd year walking in SI Swim Week and I don’t have words to describe the feeling of being surrounded by such incredible, dynamic, empowered, GORGEOUS women - inside and out,” Crawford wrote. “I’ve been in this industry for a long time and I know how invaluable & rare it is to have people who uplift and root for you in real life. The SI team has truly become my family and what an honor that is!!! 🥹🫶🏽 I can’t wait to be with my girls again. If I could package this feeling up and gift it to everyone I know, I would! I’m just so grateful. Thank you SI, thank you@mj_day& thank you to my beautiful swim sisters for another amazing year 😭🙌🏽♥️#siswimsuit#swimweek#miamiswimweek.”
While on the runway, the 31-year-old rocked a textured, sleek black scoop-neck one-piece from Bond-Eye and statement pearls for her first runway look, and served futuristic vibes in her second ensemble, a Normaillot metallic silver monokini with a major midriff cut-out. Read more (and shop her looks) here.