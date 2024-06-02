Kamie Crawford Nails Miami Swim Week Runway Walk in Futuristic Silver Monokini
Kamie Crawford strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, and she certainly brought the heat in a black one-piece and a silver metallic cut-out monokini.
The three-time SI Swimsuit star first posed for the issue in 2022, when her photo shoot took her to St. Croix. Crawford, a 31-year-old model and television and podcast host, has since traveled to Dominica and, most recently, Belize for the annual magazine, marking three consecutive features in the issue. Outside of her modeling work, Crawford hosts the Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast and serves as cohost of MTV’s Catfish reality TV show.
On Friday morning, SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week events began when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. Brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event in the afternoon, in which they rocked their best beachwear to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. In the evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Ahead of tonight’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars woke up early to break a sweat alongside brand model Katie Austin, who led a workout with DOGPOUND. After a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models attended runway rehearsals and headed into hair and makeup. Before hitting the catwalk, they strutted the red carpet, where Crawford served as cohost alongside Nicole Williams English.
Miami Swim Week, an annual event, allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. Meanwhile, attendees get the opportunity to sit front row at runway shows, check out various industry events and more.