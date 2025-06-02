Kamie Crawford’s Natural Glow in These Throwback SI Swimsuit Photos Is Everything
Kamie Crawford’s natural glow is what many want to achieve for the summer. Her SI Swimsuit feature in Belize last year is evidence of how gorgeous the skin can glisten under the warm sun rays. What’s more, this shoot–––which marked her third photo shoot with the brand, including her debut in 2022 in St. Croix––also serves as swimwear inspo to add some spice to your closet.
Whether it’s to marvel at Crawford’s radiance once again or to find which swimsuit is your next look of the summer, this photo shoot absolutely deserves a revisit. Here are the five photos from the SI Swimsuit model’s 2024 Belize feature that are just everything!
What better way to start than with a bikini as stunning as this one from JMP The Label? Not only is this ensemble fiery, matching with the heat that the summer season is sure to bring, but it’s also wickedly flattering.
Above all, this swimsuit is head-turning because it allows for a nice amount of skin to show while also leaving some to be desired. And, as expected, Crawford highlighted every aspect of this item flawlessly.
From the bikini top from Hunza G to the crimson red bodysuit from Jacquemus, Crawford looks like a total beach babe in this snap. From the way her hair is blowing in the wind and the way the bodysuit hugs every inch of her curves to the way the light is reflecting off of her, there’s just nothing not to obsess over in this photo.
Easily, this photo is a favorite of her Belize catalogue.
Watermelon is synonymous with summer, but who would’ve known that the fruit would make for an awesome crochet design?
This three-time SI Swimsuit model looks ravishing in this It’s Now Cool ensemble. It’s hard not to stare at the triangle-shaped halter bikini top. The same sentiment is felt for the lovely bottom, resembling a delicious yellow watermelon. Red strings adorned with beads at the end are also a very beautiful touch to tie everything together.
No matter what anyone says, polka dots will forever be in style, and this flick of Crawford proves just that. The tried and true design provides flair with the simple insertion of dots throughout the garment. Red and white are the most perfect colors to use for this design, as the colors juxtapose one another exceptionally well.
Lybethras Swim did their thing with this design, and the brand clearly is a polka dot appreciator, too.
Chilling in front of the ocean blue waters of Belize, Crawford stretches her hands to the sky in solace, soaking up some vitamin D. From here, she sports a red bikini that keeps her stylish while getting her tan.
If there was any confusion as to how to achieve a summer glow, look no further than this photo shoot.